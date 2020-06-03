George Floyd Had Coronavirus, Autopsy Shows

An autopsy report released Wednesday showed that George Floyd had coronavirus but was asymptomatic when he died while in the cutody of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Floyd first tested positive on April 3, the medical examiner said. The medical examiner also noted that “Since PCR positivity for 2019-nCoV RNA can persist for weeks after the onset and resolution of clinical disease, the autopsy result most likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent PCR positivity from previous infection,” the autopsy said.

The full Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report was released Wednesday night.

Protests and riots erupted nationwide after a bystander’s video captured Floyd first protesting that he couldn’t breathe, then going limp before being removed from the scene of the arrest. Floyd died while in police custody after an officer put his knee into the back of his neck for over eight minutes while he was handcuffed and on the ground. (RELATED: President Trump Walks Out Of White House, Holds Up Bible In Front Of St. John’s Church Amid Protests)

Since then, all four former officers involved have been charged.

(This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.)