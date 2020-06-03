LaDainian Tomlinson Says The Treatment Of Colin Kaepernick Is A ‘Black Eye’ For The NFL

Former NFL running back LaDainian Tomlinson thinks the NFL should be embarrassed by the treatment of Colin Kaepernick.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and national anthem kneeler is back in the news ever since George Floyd died. He hasn’t played since the 49ers released him, and Tomlinson thinks that’s a shame

He told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram the following in part:

It’s unfortunate and it’s sad and it’s a black eye on our league, no question about it. I think now people are starting to appreciate what he did and they’re understanding of why he did what he did even though at the time he was telling us what he was doing it for. But people didn’t want to listen. They wanted to hijack the message and say, ‘Oh, he’s disrespecting the flag.’ Now when it’s blatant and it’s in your face, you have to accept the fact that, you know what, I was wrong. This is not right.

Look, you’re welcome to have your own opinion on Colin Kaepernick. You can love him or you can hate him. Ultimately, that’s up to you.

Having said that, let’s not get things twisted. Kaepernick isn’t in the league for just his anthem protest by itself. He’s not playing for a multitude for reasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Sep 4, 2019 at 11:34am PDT

First, his play fell off a cliff. That’s the most important thing to note. If Tom Brady took a knee, he never would have left the NFL.

On top of that, Kaepernick praised tyrant Fidel Castro, wore pig socks and compared cops to slave catchers. Let’s not think for one second this has to do with just taking a knee. That’s lazy and wrong.

To pretend it’s all about the anthem protest is just absurd, and even if it were, Kaepernick doesn’t have a right to make political messages while at work. Employers get to decide if they want that or not, and as a whole package, the NFL isn’t interested in Kaepernick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on May 28, 2020 at 9:47am PDT

At the end of the day, he only has himself to blame.