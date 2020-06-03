Residents Of A New York Town Tell Peaceful Black Lives Matters Protesters To ‘Go West’ Towards More Diverse Neighborhood

Mostly white residents of a Long Island, New York, town tried to stop apparently peaceful Black Lives Matters protesters, telling them to “Go West” to a more diverse neighborhood.

About 150 protesters marched through Merrick, New York, Tuesday evening and were met with angry residents who wanted Nassau County police to prevent the group from continuing down Merrick Road, according to Patch.

Some Merrick residents could be heard yelling at the group to “go west” towards Freeport, which is more diverse, according to Patch. Merrick is over 90% white, the publication added.

WATCH:

Community members here in Merrick and surrounding towns adamantly opposed to Nassau police trying to figure out a way to allow protesters to walk up Merrick Road. As of now, police are blocking the protestors. @News12LI pic.twitter.com/F9Qu1g8NSH — Shari Einhorn (@ShariEinhorn12) June 2, 2020

Those participating in the march were first stopped over safety concerns by police, according to Patch. Nassau County police marched alongside the protesters to keep them separated from residents.

“The Black Lives Matter protesters were peaceful, nothing but peaceful,” Clare Hunter, of Merrick, a Calhoun High School senior, said according to LI Herald . “As someone who lives in Merrick, it’s disgusting to see people in our supposed family community be actively against an anti-racism protest.”

Merrick residents were reportedly worried about violence following social media posts, Patch reported. (RELATED: ‘F*** Fox News!’: Protesters Chase Fox News Reporter Outside White House)

We surrounded the protesters because we protect all of the protesters, no matter what side of the argument they’re on,” Nassau County police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said according to Patch. “The First Amendment was exercised, and then everybody went home peacefully.”