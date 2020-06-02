Protesters Call For De Blasio To Resign, Justin Fairfax Breaks Curfew During Eighth Night Of Unrest

As unrest continued throughout the United States on Tuesday night, protesters filling the streets of Manhattan called on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to resign from office.

President Donald Trump vowed Monday evening to mobilize all federal resources against those engaged in destructive behavior. The president’s promise resulted in increased law enforcement and quieter protests both Monday and Tuesday night in Washington, D.C.

A moment of silence: pic.twitter.com/ya451uEyml — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) June 3, 2020

Your Lincoln Memorial this evening. pic.twitter.com/QByGgWeDDm — Martha Raddatz (@MarthaRaddatz) June 3, 2020



But tensions remained high in New York City, where state police are reportedly questioning those who cross into the city and protesters continued to fill the streets. (RELATED: Rioters Chase, Threaten Daily Caller News Foundation Reporter Through The Streets Of DC)

Video footage from Tuesday night shows hundreds of protestors chanting, “DeBlasio resign! DeBlasio resign!”

“De Blasio resign” crowd chants pic.twitter.com/MtbmO8qckL — Zach Williams (@ZachReports) June 3, 2020



The calls for the New York City mayor to resign come after Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized de Blasio’s response to the rioting.

“First, the NYPD and the mayor did not do their job last night,” Cuomo said. “I believe that.”

“Use the police, protect property and people. Look at the videos,” he said. “It was a disgrace. I believe that. I believe the mayor underestimates the scope of the problem. I think he underestimates the duration of the problem, and I don’t think they used enough police to address the situation.”

De Blasio also denounced the riots Tuesday, saying he was “sick of people attacking the city of New York,” and condemning those who rioted and looted the city over the weekend. (RELATED: ‘To Hell With All Of Them’: De Blasio Says He’s ‘Sick Of People Attacking The City Of New York’ And Its Police Forces)

“To hell with all of them,” he said, before adding that rioters do not represent the majority of New Yorkers who are “hardworking, decent people in the middle of the pandemic.”

Footage of the New York City protestors shows them paused on the Manhattan Bridge off ramp before a wall of armed policemen.

The march has paused on the Manhattan Bridge off ramp, which is blocked by dozens of NYPD cops in riot gear. It appears we’re at an impasse pic.twitter.com/r3BdXuZeHA — Noah Hurowitz (@NoahHurowitz) June 3, 2020



Lieutenant Governor of Virginia Justin Fairfax also joined protestors in defying curfew in Richmond, Virginia.

The lieutenant governor retweeted a video highlighting that he was defying the curfew:

.@LGJustinFairfax at the Lee statue in defiance of curfew: pic.twitter.com/CeFTT2MWYC — Greg Schneider (@SchneiderG) June 3, 2020

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is part of the march. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/N65ley9WsK — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) June 3, 2020

Happening Now—Virginia Lieutenant Governor @LGJustinFairfax speaks on a megaphone minutes before Richmond curfew. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/9PW95JkAJL — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) June 2, 2020

