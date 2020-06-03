West Virginia Football Coach Neal Brown Attends Protest In Morgantown

West Virginia Mountaineers football coach Neal Brown joined protesters in Morgantown for a Tuesday rally.

Following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, protests and riots have started all over the country, and many different sports figures have been involved. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can now add Brown to the list. Joe Brocato tweeted photos of a rally Tuesday, and Brown can be seen attending. You can check it out below.

Strong WVU presence in today's peaceful protest in downtown Morgantown: Oscar Tshiebwe, Gabe Osabuohien, Larry Harrison, Dante Stills, Jeffrey Pooler, John Flowers, Neal Brown among those in attendance:

As I’ve said before and I’ll say again, you better get used to seeing stuff like this. Coaches and athletes are only going to get more vocal, and that’s not a bad thing.

America is hurting, in pain and desperately needs help. That’s just a fact. Any idiot who disagrees should just turn on a TV.

The country is seemingly at war with itself, and we need all the help we can get. Brown is one of the most powerful people in West Virginia and he attended a peaceful rally.

That should be applauded. He’s showing people how to protest the right way and he’s serving as an example for people around the state.

You don’t have to agree with every protest, but protesting peacefully is as American as it gets.

We’ll see who the next coach to step up is, but I’m confident Brown won’t be the last.