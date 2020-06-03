Florida Football Coach Dan Mullen Says He Wishes ‘Society’ Would Be More Like A Locker Room

Florida Gators football coach Dan Mullen thinks the world could learn something from locker rooms.

Ever since the death of George Floyd, I’ve been saying America could learn a lot from the world of sports. Mullen apparently is thinking on a similar wavelength when it comes to the unity found in a locker room.

“I think it is a unique deal…When you’re in that locker room around those guys, it is different. I wish more of that would get out into society, you know that feeling, that togetherness,” Mullen told Pat McAfee during a Wednesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As I’ve said before, sports have a tendency to wash away all the things that separate us. The only thing that matters once you take the field or court is whether or not you know your guys have your back.

Your race, education level, economic standing, religion or anything else doesn’t matter. All that matters is whether or not your crew is riding with you.

Whenever you’re fighting for a common goal, you’re going to find that people have a tendency to bond very quickly.

You go through a season of 5:00 a.m. winter practices for a basketball season, and I can promise you that you’ll find yourself a tight unit in the locker room.

Given the fact America is currently engulfed by chaos, we’d all be wise to remember that we’re in this fight together as citizens of the USA.

