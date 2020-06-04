Short Man Lights Up Dude During Boxing Match In Awesome Video

A short dude absolutely lit up his opponent in a fight circulating Twitter.

In a video posted by Old Row, a very short guy gets into a boxing match with someone who looks to be a teenager or in his early 20s.

It didn't end well for the young man at all. The short dude loaded up some right hooks and started dropping shots. Watch the unreal fight below.

I don't want to be insensitive here, but you simply can't allow yourself to get jacked up like that by a guy a foot shorter than you.

Obviously, props to the smaller dude for clearly winning the fight, but what the hell was his opponent doing?

This entire fight had me thinking about the little person episode of "South Park."

Now, I’m a man of peace. I absolutely hate violence. I can’t stand it at all, but if you are going to get into a boxing match with this kind of size advantage, then you have to win.

You simply can’t let a guy with no reach walk up on you, cock back and start beating the hell out of you. That’s a bad look if I’ve ever seen one.

Again, shoutout to the little guy for walking away with a win, but give me a break. That fight should have been over in about two seconds. Pathetic performance from the guy with a foot height advantage.