Former NBA Star J.R. Smith Appears To Brutally Beat Someone Allegedly Vandalizing His Truck During Los Angeles Riots

Former NBA player J.R. Smith appeared to brutally beat someone in a video making the rounds online.

TMZ posted a video of Smith appearing to let somebody have it after the person allegedly vandalized his car. According to TMZ, the incident occurred in Los Angeles over the weekend in the Fairfax area. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video of the insane beating below.

In case you were wondering whether or not Smith, who last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, felt bad about the street justice he doled out, I can promise you he’s fine with his decisions.

In what appeared to be a social media livestream, he told his fans, “One of these little motherf***ing white boys didn’t know where he was going, and broke my f**king window in my truck … I chased him down and whooped his ass.”

You can watch and listen to his full explanation below. It’s incredible.

J.R. Smith, in response to the punk who smashed in his car windows. pic.twitter.com/JShihI7Phf — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 31, 2020

Folks, if you play stupid games, then you are going to win stupid prizes. Believe it or not, people don’t like their stuff being destroyed.

While I don’t encourage or condone violence, I do 100% support people defending their property. You know how you avoid getting your ass kicked by a gigantic NBA star?

You don’t participate in riots and smash car windows. It’s that simple.

I can’t imagine what was going through that rioter’s head. He probably thought he was ‘Billy badass’ smashing up windows.

His attitude probably changed quickly when a pro athlete showed up to deal with the situation. That’ll get you to shift your attitude real fast.

I think we all learned a valuable lesson here. If you mess with J.R. Smith’s stuff, he will beat you into next week.