Bullfrog Brewery Is Giving Away Beer During Pandemic. Yes, You Read That Correctly

A brewery in Pennsylvania wants to help lift people’s spirits during the pandemic and is giving away free beer to anyone 21 years and older.

Yes, you read that correctly. Steve Koch, the owner of Bullfrog Brewery, admits that the coronavirus has hit his business hard just like others, but that hasn’t stopped his “creativity,” per WNEP ABC Channel 16 in a piece published Thursday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bullfrog Brewery (@bullfrogbrewery) on May 29, 2020 at 12:03pm PDT

“Through it all, I’ve enjoyed the forced creativity aspect,” Koch explained. “If I can’t turn my brain off, I might as well use it in a good way.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Koch continued, while he admitted that “it may be counterintuitive to give away the product that brings us our income, but who couldn’t use a little freebie during this time?” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

A recent proclamation in Williamsport allows people to carry open alcohol containers around the city, and the brewery is taking advantage of that.

A person just has to walk into the brewery with a valid I.D. and can leave with a free 12-ounce beer “to go.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bullfrog Brewery (@bullfrogbrewery) on May 30, 2020 at 9:04am PDT

“It has brought people in, and it has helped with overall business.” the brewery owner shared. “I have been a strong advocate for that to be lifted for a long while now, just to give people a little bit more freedom.”