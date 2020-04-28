Coors Light Starts #CouldUseABeer Campaign During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Coors Light is trying to raise morale during the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular beer company has started a #CouldUseABeer campaign on Twitter for people to post why they need a cold brew. People who tweet with the hashtag will have the chance to win! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Let’s face it – right now, America #CouldUseABeer. Tell us who could use a 6 pack and why. We’re buying. Beer purch. req’d. Offer varies by state. See bio for T&C link. Ends 6/1/20. — Coors Light (@CoorsLight) April 28, 2020

The campaign comes after Coors Light responded to an ultra-viral photo of a woman asking for more beer!

JUST IN: 93-year-old Olive Veronesi of Seminole, PA, who held up a sign at her window asking for more beer, has received a delivery from @CoorsLight. The brand tells me 150 cans arrived at her house today. pic.twitter.com/c2lfGFBBTS — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 13, 2020

I love this move from Coors Light. Right now, America is struggling, and we need all the help we can get. It’s that simple.

People are having a tough time across America and we could all use a few cold drinks to cheer us up. Coors Light is looking to fill that need!

While I wouldn’t encourage sitting home and drinking all day during the pandemic, I think it’s more than acceptable to throw back a few cold ones from time to time.

Hell, I had more than a couple this past weekend! I certainly could have used a few extra cold ones from Coors Light!

Props to Coors Light for helping to raise people’s spirits during this tough time!