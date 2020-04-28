Editorial

Coors Light Starts #CouldUseABeer Campaign During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Coors Light (Credit: Shutterstock/LunaseeStudios)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Coors Light is trying to raise morale during the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular beer company has started a #CouldUseABeer campaign on Twitter for people to post why they need a cold brew. People who tweet with the hashtag will have the chance to win! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The campaign comes after Coors Light responded to an ultra-viral photo of a woman asking for more beer!

I love this move from Coors Light. Right now, America is struggling, and we need all the help we can get. It’s that simple.

People are having a tough time across America and we could all use a few cold drinks to cheer us up. Coors Light is looking to fill that need!

While I wouldn’t encourage sitting home and drinking all day during the pandemic, I think it’s more than acceptable to throw back a few cold ones from time to time.

Hell, I had more than a couple this past weekend! I certainly could have used a few extra cold ones from Coors Light!

Props to Coors Light for helping to raise people’s spirits during this tough time!