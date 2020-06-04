FSU Star Marvin Wilson Says Coach Mike Norvell Lied About Speaking With Players, Says Team Will No Longer Participate In Workouts

Florida State football player Marvin Wilson and other players are refusing to work out because of a dispute with head coach Mike Norvell.

Norvell claimed he had one-on-one conversations with every player on his roster after days of unrest around America, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#FSU head coach Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) had individual conversations with every player on his roster this past weekend focused on the events surrounding the death of George Floyd. Here’s his full quote to @TheAthletic: pic.twitter.com/eM3yZZH4db — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) June 2, 2020

However, Wilson says that’s not true at all. He claimed early Thursday morning a mass text was sent out, but one-on-one conversations didn’t happen.

“This is a lie and me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice,” he added.

Man this ???? did not happen mane. We got a generated text that was sent to everybody. There was no one on one talk between us and coach. This is a lie and me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice ???? #hunchoout https://t.co/6Uuy6K7Eu3 — HEAD HUNCHO???? (@marvinwilson21) June 4, 2020

Is Mike Norvell about to get canned before coaching a single game for the Seminoles? This situation sounds like it’s on the brink of absolute disaster.

If Wilson and the team refuse to work out or do other activities, then Norvell is cooked. The AD simply can’t keep him if the team won’t play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvin Wilson (@themarvinwilson) on Apr 18, 2020 at 3:06pm PDT

I don’t know if he’s lying or not, but this seems like an incredibly easy thing to fact check. If Norvell is lying or grossly misrepresented the truth, then his players have every right in the world to be pissed.

This situation seems like it’s a powder keg and a match will send it up in flames.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvin Wilson (@themarvinwilson) on Jan 1, 2020 at 2:52pm PST

Norvell better fix this sooner than later. If he doesn’t, he’s going to end up having a conversation with the AD and I can promise he won’t like the outcome.