New Bill Would Prevent Trump From Nuking Hurricanes

A bill introduced Monday by Democratic Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia of Houston, Texas, would prevent President Donald Trump from using nuclear weapons to stop hurricanes.

Watch @rabbitandcoffee’s take on the President’s bizarre suggestion. #Insiders pic.twitter.com/6alRvoUIdB — Insiders ABC (@InsidersABC) August 31, 2019



Garcia introduced the bill as hurricane season started in an effort to have proper planning for the ways in which climate change is intensifying storms, said the statement released with the bill. (RELATED: Body Of Missing Mexican Congresswoman Anel Bueno Found)

“Normally I wouldn’t think we’d need to legislate something so obvious, but given remarks this President made in August 2019, apparently, we do,” Garcia said about including the prohibition of nuclear weapon use against hurricanes. “Such use would result in radioactive fallout and cause significant public health and environmental harm.”

The bill also calls for any current presidential administration to produce a report every five years to Congress about how the country will combat hurricanes.

“Families all across the region need to be ready in the event of another strong storm like Harvey or Imelda,” said Garcia in the statement.

Trump infamously suggested that the United States use bombs or nuclear weapons to disrupt hurricanes moving across the Atlantic Ocean in August of 2019.

“I got it. I got it. Why don’t we nuke them?” said Donald Trump, according to Axios. “They start forming off the coast of Africa, as they’re moving across the Atlantic, we drop a bomb inside the eye of the hurricane and it disrupts it. Why can’t we do that?”