15 People Died In The Protests And Riots Following George Floyd’s Death. Here’s Who They Are

The killing of George Floyd has reverberated across the world, with protests reaching across the Atlantic.

Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for nine minutes. A video of the incident sparked national outrage. Chauvin has since been fired and charged with second-degree murder, an elevation from the original third-degree murder charge.

While many protests following his death remained peaceful, in cities like Minneapolis, Washington, D.C. and New York City, violence erupted and led to looting, vandalism and buildings set ablaze.

Violence consumed countless mom-and-pop businesses, many owned by minorities and immigrants, leaving behind a desert of small business, with little recourse but to plead for the public to donate to online fundraising campaigns. Insurance is not a panacea for destruction caused by looting in most of these cases.

Some have downplayed the looting and violence. Politicians, along with sympathetic members of the national media, lined up to apologize or justify the destruction. Seattle Councilmember Tammy Morales said “what I don’t want to hear is for our constituents to be told to be civil, not to be reactionary, to be told that looting doesn’t solve anything” at a council session Monday. (RELATED: Here’s A List Of Media And Politicians Who Downplayed Violence And Looting)

Sally Kohn, a liberal political commentator, tweeted: “Property is insured and can be replaced. Lives cannot. Check your priorities, America.”

But the violence didn’t end with buildings reduced to ashes or broken windows. Lives can’t be replaced. Fifteen people have died since the protests, riots and looting began, including a former police captain, an officer of the DHS and a peaceful protester who was just trying to get home. They are, for the most part, young people. Like Floyd, many of them are minorities themselves.

David Dorn, 77, died Tuesday while trying to protect Lee’s Pawn Jewelry from looters. He served 38 years at the St. Louis Police Department before retiring. He died in the middle of a street after being shot in the torso by suspected rioters, according to the police incident report. The slaying was caught on Facebook Live, according to the St.Louis Dispatch.

Barry Perkins, 29, died after getting stuck on the converter dolly between a FedEx truck’s trailers while the driver of the truck pulled away. The driver, who was rerouted because of the protests, said he didn’t know the man was there. People began “removing items” from the truck and two men standing on the passenger side showed the driver they had guns, so the driver feared for his life, honked the horn and started driving until he was stopped by police. By the time police stopped the truck, Perkins had gotten caught by the trailer tire and was run over, according to KSDK.

David McAtee, 53, the owner of a barbecue restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, was killed after police and National Guard members opened fire at a protest. The National Guard was sent to disperse a crowd and said they were shot at, which prompted them to return fire. McAtee’s sister told WAVE 3 News that the crowd gathered at the scene of the shooting did not relate to the protests, and was there meeting at his restaurant.

Dorian Murrell, 18, was shot and killed by Tyler Newby, 29, in Indianapolis. Newby and his friend told police that they were walking around Downtown after the protests, found a gas canister on the ground and picked it up. They said after doing so, they were approached by a group of about 10 males who asked them what they found. Newby said he was pushed to the ground, pulled out his gun and shot the person standing over him. Murrell’s family member at the scene said there was no physical altercation, according to Indy Star.

Italia Kelly, 22, was shot and killed during a protest in Davenport, Iowa while she was leaving Monday night. Investigators have not identified the shooter. Kelly’s family says she was protesting peacefully and got tangled in the violence, according to KCRG.

Marquis M. Tousant, 23, was shot and killed Monday in Davenport, Iowa after police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle, before their car was fired upon multiple times, according to WQAD. Police found a semi-automatic handgun underneath Tousant’s body and multiple shell casings surrounding his body. Tousant was also seen on video with a gun at a shooting outside a jewelry store that night. It’s unclear whose weapon fired the shot that killed him, according to QC Times.

Calvin L. Horton Jr., 43, was fatally shot near the police department’s Third Precinct in Minneapolis in what is believed to be the first killing since the protests began according to Minnesota’s CBS affiliate.

James Scurlock, 22, was fatally shot by a bar owner during a fight with several people Saturday night in Omaha, Nebraska, amid protests. Charges weren’t brought against the shooter, Jake Gardner, who was determined to have acted in self-defense. Gardner’s father had pushed several protesters when asking them to leave the bar.

Victor Cazares, 27, was shot and killed in Chicago during rioting, which was ruled a homicide by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The town spokesperson said the shootings were caused by “outside agitators who were driving through Cicero seeking to cause trouble,” according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Patrick Underwood, 53, was an officer in the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service who was gunned down Friday as he stood guard outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Oakland, Calif. amid protesting. A second federal officer was shot with him but was not killed. Oakland police chief said the shooting was most likely deliberately targeting uniformed officers, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Jorge Gomez, 25, was shot and killed by Las Vegas police during Monday night’s protests near the federal courthouse in downtown Las Vegas. Gomez was wearing body armor and armed with three weapons during the protests, and raised his weapon toward officers, LVMPD said according to News 3 Las Vegas.

Not yet named: 29 year old Chicago man was shot and killed in what was ruled a homicide and attributed to “outside agitators” during the riots, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Not yet named: Unidentified male in his 20s was shot and killed by the owner of a gun store in Philadelphia while trying to loot his store.

Not yet named: Philadelphia man tried to blow up an ATM to loot it and was killed, according to a CBS Philadelphia affiliate.

Not yet named: Detroit man was shot and killed during protests, and police are searching for a woman identified as a person of interest.

To collate this list, the Daily Caller searched public news reports of deaths that occurred following the eruption of violence during protests, which included shootings and looting that were linked to mass unrest.