Blac Chyna Accuses NBC Of Racism In Lawsuit About Cancellation Of ‘Rob And Chyna’

Blac Chyna has accused NBC of racism in an ongoing lawsuit about the cancellation of her reality show “Rob and Chyna” with ex-Rob Kardashian

“No one at NBCUniversal ever informed [Blac] Chyna that Kris Jenner had secretly accused her of severely beating Rob,” the 32-year-old reality star’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, shared in a statement to Page Six in a piece published Friday.

It stems from a lawsuit Chyna filed in 2017 against the network and Kardashian family over the impact to her financial livelihood following the cancellation of the show. It came one month after Rob and his sister, Kylie Jenner, sued the TV star of battery, after she allegedly tried to choke him with a phone charging cord. Chyna in the past had also alleged that Kardashian had punched her. (RELATED: Here’s Why Police Just Responded To Blac Chyna’s House)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix) on Jun 5, 2020 at 7:40am PDT

“Next, without Chyna’s knowledge, Kris Jenner and three of her daughters (Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner) were able to convince E! executives that they needed to convene an emergency meeting to discuss the cancellation of Season 2 of ‘Rob [and] Chyna’ based on the false accusation that Chyna had severely beaten Rob,” Ciani’s statement explained.(RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

“NBCUniversal executives never invited Chyna, the allegedly violent cast member (and also an Executive Producer of ‘Rob [and] Chyna’), to the emergency meeting,” she added.

The statement went on to read that NBC executives “never viewed the existing unaired Season 2 footage … that conclusively proves that Kris Jenner lied when she claimed that Chyna had ‘beat the [expletive] out of Rob’s face.'”

The new statement also claims the network deprived her of “due process” because she wasn’t “a white reality TV star.”

“Had Chyna been a white reality TV star, rather than the ‘unicorn’ black reality TV star,” then Jenner “either never would have been made in the first place or her false accusation would have been quickly investigated by E! and NBCUniversal and proven false …” Ciani said.

The three white “executive-level decision-makers at the E! Network and NBCUniversal … completely denied any due process to their black reality TV star regarding the fate of Season 2 of ‘Rob [and] Chyna,'” the statement added.

Marty Singer, the Kardashian-Jenner attorney, hit back in a statement at the new claims and accused Chyna of leveraging “the emotions and pain of the moment, insulting the pain and suffering of real victims of racial injustice and systemic racism.”

Due to the coronavirus, a trial date will be determined sometime in June.