Here’s Why Police Just Responded To Blac Chyna’s House

Police were called to Blac Chyna’s residence in Los Angeles on Sunday.

According to a report by TMZ, police responded to a call to Blac Chyna’s house after suspicion that she was neglecting her two-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, arose. An anonymous caller reportedly informed authorities that Chyna was drunk and a danger to her baby. (RELATED: Watch Blac Chyna Get Into A Violent Altercation Using A Baby Stroller At Six Flags [VIDEO])

View this post on Instagram Chy’s bored @fashionnova A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 20, 2019 at 11:44am PST

It is unclear who made the 911 call, but when the police arrived, they found both Blac Chyna and her daughter to be fine. Her nanny was also there. Nobody seemed to be drunk, either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Nov 4, 2018 at 8:18am PST

This has been a bit of a rough exit for Blac Chyna. The reality star got into a something of a screaming match at a party with fellow online personality Alexis Skyy, who is rumored to now be dating her ex, Rob Kardashian.

Chyna shares her two-year-old with Kardashian, 31.

