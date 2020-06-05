Two Buffalo Police Officers Suspended After Elderly Protester Ends Up In Hospital

Two police officers have been suspended after a violent incident involving an elderly protester during a protest over the death of George Floyd in downtown Buffalo.

Police were removing protesters in Niagara Square when a man approached the line of officers with what appeared to be a helmet in his hand. After approaching one officer, the man was violently pushed to the ground, and blood could be seen coming from the back of theman’s head where he hit the ground as the officers passed by.

The video of the incident was captured by local WBFO news station.

Just about an hour ago, police officers shove man in Niagara Square to the ground (WARNING: Graphic). Video from: @MikeDesmondWBFO pic.twitter.com/JBKQLvzfET — WBFO (@WBFO) June 5, 2020

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that the 75-year-old man in the video is in stable condition at the Erie County Medical Center.

I’ve seen videos of the incident in front of Buffalo’s City Hall in which an older protester appears to have been shoved by police, fell backwards and suffered a serious head injury. It sickens me. I’ve confirmed he is at ECMC in stable condition. My thoughts are with him now. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 5, 2020

Democratic Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown released a statement Thursday night stating, “I was deeply disturbed by the video, as was Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood. He directed an immediate investigation into the matter, and the two officers have been suspended without pay.” (RELATED: Beating Up An Old Man, Assaulting Journalists, And Ramming Protesters With Cars: Police Violence During Protests Caught On Video)

The incident comes as protests and riots have erupted across the nation over the death of Floyd while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.