Cate Blanchett Suffered Head Injury After Incident Involving Chainsaw While In Coronavirus Lockdown

Actress Cate Blanchett opened up about a head injury she sustained in an accident with a chainsaw while in lockdown.

Blanchett appeared on former Prime Minister of Australia Julia Gillard’s podcast, according to a report published Friday by Fox News.

“I had a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday which sounds very, very exciting but it wasn’t,” Blanchett told Gillard.

"Apart from the little nick to my head, we're fine," she added.

“Be very careful with that chainsaw,” Gillard said. “You’ve got a very famous head. I don’t think they will want to see any nicks taken out of it.”

“I know I want to keep it on my shoulders!” Blanchett quipped.

Blanchett revealed she took the year off from acting to help her oldest son with his schoolwork.

The “Ocean’s 8” star said instead she was “left with an 18-year-old who doesn’t want really to have anything to do with [her]!”

Blanchett is also “being a kindergarten teacher” to her 5-year-old adopted daughter.

Blanchett and husband Andrew Upton adopted the baby girl in 2015.

“There’s a lot of children out there who don’t have the good fortunate that our biological children, so it’s wonderful,” Blanchett said at the time, according to E! News. “It’s wonderful to welcome a little girl into our fold.”

“We’re besotted.”