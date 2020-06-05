Detroit Father Of 5 ‘Devastated’ After Riots Destroy His Home

A Detroit father of five said Thursday that he was “devastated” after his home and work truck were destroyed in riots that occurred in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

The man, identified by a local Fox affiliate as Roderick Reynolds, said he put all his money into the house. (RELATED: Gretchen Whitmer Leads George Floyd Protest Without Social Distancing)

“I put my family first. I put every dollar I got into this house,” Reynolds told Fox. “It’s a lot of stuff that I want, but I prioritize for my family. Every dollar. Every dollar I get I put into my house, and I take care of my kids.”

“It’s devastating for me, but I mean, I’m a big boy, so I’m gonna just keep on pushing,” he continued.

Detroit father of five loses home he’d been fixing up & work truck after raging blaze: “I’ve done everything right. How am I gonna tell my kids?” MORE: @FOX2News 6PM. DONATE: https://t.co/dtL77dXTOk pic.twitter.com/j0lAN2SYLv — Erika Erickson (@FOX2Erika) June 4, 2020

A GoFundMe was set up for Reynolds and his family, with the goal of raising $100,000. The goal was quickly surpassed, with 13,000 unique donors and over $300,000 in funds as of Friday morning.

Protests have sprung up throughout the country in response to Floyd’s death after a video surfaced showing former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinning him to the ground shortly before his death while in custody. All four officers involved in the incident have been fired and charged with crimes related to Floyd’s death.

Some protests have turned violent and nearly every major city in the U.S. has experienced rioting. An estimated 15 people have died to-date in the riots — some civilian, some police force — and countless businesses and homes have been destroyed.

In the Minneapolis area, where the protests and riots began, many businesses have set up GoFundMe pages of their own to help rebuild.

Despite the extensive damage, some have argued that property destruction should not be understood or spoken about in the same way as violence against persons. New York Times writer Nikole Hannah-Jones wrote earlier this week that property damage is “not violence” because property “can be replaced.”

“Destroying property which can be replaced is not violence,” she said. “I think any reasonable person would say we shouldn’t be destroying other people’s property. But these are not reasonable times.”

A number of instances of alleged police violence have been caught on camera during the protests. Two Buffalo police officers were recently suspended after video apparently showed them pushing an elderly man to the ground.