Here’s How To Help Small Businesses Damaged In Minnesota Riots

Hundreds of businesses in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, suffered damage in riots this week responding to the death of 46-year-old George Floyd.

Former officer Derek Chauvin, who is shown on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, has been arrested on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death, authorities said Friday. Heated protests spilled over into violent riots and fires in the Twin Cities on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, despite Floyd’s girlfriend advocating against violence.

More than 100 Minneapolis businesses were damaged on Wednesday night alone, the Star Tribune reported, and the violence continued on Thursday night. (RELATED: Van Jones Says Hillary Clinton Supporters Are More Of A Threat Than The Ku Klux Klan)

One small business owner, Minneapolis firefighter Korboi Balla, poured his life savings into opening a sports bar only to find it destroyed by looters Friday morning.

In the neighboring city of St. Paul, more than 170 businesses have been damaged or looted in the riots so far, the St. Paul Police Department tweeted early Friday morning.

As Thursday turns to Friday, our officers continue to work shoulder-to-shoulder with local, state, federal and fire partners to protect St. Paul. More than 170 businesses damaged or looted. Dozens of fires. Thankfully, no reports of serious injuries. Calm on the horizon. — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) May 29, 2020

NAPA collapsed, firefighters trying to save that deli next door pic.twitter.com/9OImZILpes — Nick Ferraro (@NFerraroPiPress) May 29, 2020

Century-old Lloyd’s Pharmacy is fully engulfed pic.twitter.com/R13x9OqMuq — Nick Ferraro (@NFerraroPiPress) May 29, 2020

Here’s how you can support small businesses in the Twin Cities.

Balla has launched a GoFundMe campaign to rebuild his bar, which wasn’t covered by insurance. As of Friday evening, the fundraiser had received more than $260,000.

The Lake Street Council, a nonprofit serving businesses in the Minneapolis area, has an online fundraising campaign to help small businesses rebuild after the riots.

The council “will donate 100% of donations toward helping the Lake Street small business and nonprofit community rebuild their storefronts and providing for our neighborhoods during this time of need,” the fundraiser states.

This post will be updated as more verified fundraisers become available.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.