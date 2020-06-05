Florida State Football Coach Mike Norvell Releases Statement After Players Threaten Boycott, Situation Seems Resolved

It sounds like Florida State’s football team has ironed out issues with head coach Mike Norvell.

FSU was at the center of the college football world Thursday when star Marvin Wilson said Norvell lied about talking with every player on the team amid ongoing civil unrest. Wilson threatened that the team was done working out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Man this ???? did not happen mane. We got a generated text that was sent to everybody. There was no one on one talk between us and coach. This is a lie and me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice ???? #hunchoout https://t.co/6Uuy6K7Eu3 — HEAD HUNCHO???? (@marvinwilson21) June 4, 2020

However, the entire situation seemed to be more of a gigantic misunderstanding. Following a team meeting, Norvell released a statement on Twitter and said in part, “It was a mistake to use the word ‘every.’ Particularly at this time, words are important and I’m sorry.”

Wilson also released a statement on his Instagram talking about his life as a black man, and he wrote in part for the caption, “I appreciate @coachnorvell for encouraging me to use my platform and speak for what me and teammates believe in.”

As I said Thursday, this entire situation seemed really blown out of proportion and all boiled down to a misunderstanding.

By all metrics, Norvell seems to be a damn good person and he really does seem to care about his guys. He misspoke, and pissed off a lot of players.

Now, everything has been smoothed over, and it’s time for the Seminoles to get back to work. This is a prime example of what can happen when cooler heads prevail and you talk things out.

Props to all parties involved for quickly figuring things out and not allowing the situation to spiral out of control.