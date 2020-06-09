Lea Michele Reportedly Considered To Be Toxic In Beauty Industry, Insider Shares

Lea Michele is reportedly considered to be toxic in the beauty industry, according to one insider.

One beauty professional told Page Six in a piece published Monday that the there was allegedly trouble on the set of an on-camera interview with the 33-year-old actress after she was signed as the face of L'Oréal in 2012 for an estimated $1 million.

"All the questions and answers were agreed [on] in advance, she just had to answer five questions on camera about her hair routine to a crew hired by L'Oréal," the source shared.

“But two questions in, Lea [Michele] just stood up, said she was done and walked out, leaving everyone standing there in shock,” the source added.

The insider continued, while noting that “the head of L’Oréal asked if she was coming back, and her mother said, ‘No, she’s not.'”

“This is who she is,” the insider went on. “Given how small the industry is, the word has spread across other beauty brands.”

However, another insider who reportedly worked on production with Lea during L’Oreal shoots told the outlet they didn’t “ever remember her being difficult on or off-set.”

It all comes after the “Glee” star made headlines last week when she issued an apology on Instagram following claims by fellow co-star Samantha Wares about how she reportedly made her life “a living hell” on the set of the show after Michele’s response to George Floyd’s death.

She tweeted, “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Her former co-star then tweeted, “Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget.”

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD… https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

“I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘shit in my wig!'” she added, “amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood…”