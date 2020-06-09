Tucker Carlson Responds To The ‘Mob’: Racism Accusations Are ‘A Way To Control Disobedience’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson responded Tuesday to the “mob” calling for his show’s cancellation after remarks made during a Monday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” monologue.

Citing inner city violence and abortion as examples, Carlson on Monday criticized ongoing protests and the Black Lives Matter movement as having little to do with actually wanting to save black lives, but rather obtaining “power” and silencing dissent.

For that and for suggesting that the only way to defeat the “mob” is to “say exactly what you believe is true,” the Daily Caller co-founder said during Tuesday night’s opening, “the mob came for us” and have “spent the last 24 hours trying to force this show off the air for good.”

“They won’t succeed in that, thankfully,” Carlson said. “We work for one of the last brave companies in America and they’re not intimidated. We’re grateful for that. But the whole thing did get us thinking that we should be more specific about who this mob is, and what they’re doing.”

WATCH: (Part I)

“Who are the people trying to take over your country, cancel your rights, eliminate our centuries-long tradition of tolerance – yes tolerance – and of free expression?” he asked. “And the truth is, we often don’t know their names. They’re mostly faceless political agitators who exist primarily online. They are trolls who thrive on cruelty. And yet suddenly they have immense power over all of us. Weak leaders now reflexively bow to their demands, no matter what those are.”

As one example of how indoctrination “starts young,” Carlson played a clip from CNN of the Sesame Street character Elmo being used to paint America as “a very bad place.” He then described the case of Aleksandar Katai, a Serbian soccer player fired because his wife criticized looters in Minneapolis.

“At this point, we’re becoming North Korea,” said Carlson. “We now believe in blood guilt. We punish people for the sins of their relatives. We don’t allow individuals to have private thoughts. We hurt anyone who disagrees with orthodoxy. We demand that the innocent plead guilty to things we know they didn’t do, and then read their confessions in public to prove they’ve been re-educated. And then we brag about doing all of this.”

“Something terrifying has descended on America,” he continued. “And it’s easy to see what’s happened: terrible ideas suddenly have free reign. Why? Because no one pushes back. They’re met with supine weakness.”

WATCH: (Part II)

After several more examples, Carlson argued for the idea of equal treatment regardless of race: “If we stop trying to treat people equally under the law — all is lost. At that point, we’re simply a collection of angry tribes. Violence is inevitable. That’s where we’re heading, at very high speed.”

Citing the example of Blexit founder Candace Owens getting deplatformed on GoFundMe because of her views, Carlson argued that her own race “doesn’t matter.” (RELATED: ‘There’s Always An Angle’: Tucker Carlson Has A Theory About Why Some Big Corporations Are ‘Paying’ For ‘Riots’)

“Racism no longer has anything to do with race,” he said. “It’s a way to control disobedience.”