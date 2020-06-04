‘There’s Always An Angle’: Tucker Carlson Has A Theory About Why Some Big Corporations Are ‘Paying’ For ‘Riots’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson listed several major U.S. corporations that have given money to various groups behind ongoing protests, many of which have turned into riots.

During the Thursday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” segment, Carlson speculated that those corporations’ lack of support of small businesses devastated by the looting and destruction of property in many cities was because of a desire to reduce competition.

“‘Riots are the voice of the unheard. How dare you criticize them.’ You are hearing that message from virtually every American corporation right now, every university, every major media outlet,” Carlson began. “The rioters burning down your city with the support of virtually everyone richer than you are, quote, ‘unheard.’ You, by contrast, are the oppressor, and if you disagree in any way, we are going to fire you and wreck your life.”

Carlson contended that not only are corporations “tweeting their support for the riots,” they “are paying for them too.” The Fox News host then listed several examples, including CISCO’s $5 million to the Blacks Lives Matter Foundation, Airbnb and Dropbox’s $500,000 to the same group, Intel’s $1 million pledged “to assorted antiracism groups,” and others.

“So the question is, now that it’s getting all this corporate money, what exactly does the Black Lives Matter Foundation believe?” Carlson asked rhetorically. “Less than a week ago, the group launched a petition to defund all police departments nationwide. The group’s cofounder, Patrisse Cullors, says we should abolish all prisons. So, does Intel want 1.7 million felons released onto America’s streets? Do they want all 700,000 cops fired tomorrow? It’s not clear what they want. But they are paying for that.”

The Daily Caller founder speculated that corporations may “think they can look good for the mob by funding their cause,” and are responsible for such beliefs as the Black Lives Matter Foundation’s goal to “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure.”

“Well, that is certainly a goal major corporations can get behind,” Carlson said sardonically. “People who aren’t encumbered by families won’t be distracted from being the dutiful little worker bees they like most.”

“So with all this money flowing out of this country’s most profitable corporations, it might be a nice gesture for these corporations to donate some money to rebuild some of the small businesses that have been destroyed over the past week,” he said. “There are a lot of them. They desperately need the help.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Breaks Down Every Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black Suspects In 2019)

Then, the Fox News host told viewers his theory on why he believes they would never “do that.”

“Because for a lot of big corporations, the total annihilation of small businesses is one of the best parts of this new revolution,” he concluded. “There’s always an angle. Someone’s always getting more powerful.”