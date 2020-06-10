EXCLUSIVE: TPUSA’S Charlie Kirk Goes After ‘The Squad’ Over The Defund Police Effort

Turning Point USA’s founder and author of the book ‘The MAGA Doctrine’ Charlie Kirk joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the effort to defund police, the George Floyd protests, reopening American and more.

During the interview Kirk had some strong words for members of ‘The Squad,’ who support taking away resources from law enforcement.

“Ilhan Omar is an ingrate, which means she’s someone who is ungrateful, she has no gratitude for what has come before her in our country,” said Kirk. “Ilhan Omar has said we can always rebuild businesses but we can’t rebuild lives, validating the arson and the domestic terror in her own district.” (RELATED: Pastor Who Was Threatened With Jail For Violating COVID-19 Orders Sounds Off On Floyd Protests.)

Kirk also weighed in on the George Floyd protests, and shared his thoughts about the Black Lives Matter movement.

