‘The Squad’ Play The Victim Card While Smearing America (Again)

On today’s show we take a deep dive into the press conference “The Squad” held yesterday, where the Gang of Four progressives attacked the President as a racist while simultaneously attacking the United States as a horrible place. We also look at how the establishment liberal media reported and repeated their smears without question. We discuss how these Members of Congress managed to demand everyone be treated equally while claiming victim status for President Trump doing just that.

Listen to the show:

Last week, President Trump responded to attacks by former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and soon to be former British Ambassador to the United States Sir Kim Darroch by attacking them right back. Both men are white. But to watch the liberal media in the last 24 hours you’d think the President is only ever critical of “women of color.”

“The Squad,” as they like to call themselves, held a press conference where each of them – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib – took turns painting themselves as victims over tweets the President sent over the weekend. They also took swipes at the President for a laundry list of progressive policy grievances. They played the race card, essentially declaring criticism of them to be based on race not their bad ideas. We have the audio and rip it all apart, calling them out for their hypocrisy and racism. You have to hear it all to believe it.

