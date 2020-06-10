NJ Corrections Officer Reportedly Among Those Who Mocked George Floyd’s Death In Front Of Protesters

A New Jersey corrections officer was removed from his position Tuesday after video identified him among a group mocking people protesting the death of George Floyd.

A video posted on social media shows a New Jersey corrections officer, reportedly identified as Joseph DeMarco, as well as a FedEx driver among a group of people who reenacted the death of George Floyd in front of protesters, per NJ.com.



The FedEx driver has reportedly been fired and the corrections officer has been suspended, according to NJ.com. “You don’t comply, that’s what happens,” the man kneeling on the neck of another man can be heard saying in the video.



The New Jersey Department of Corrections released a statement on Twitter stating that the officer has been removed from his position pending investigation. “Mocking George Floyd’s murder in effort to belittle the calls for justice from our Black and Brown communities is repugnant,” said New Jersey governor Phil Murphy on Twitter, “I condemn this behavior in the strongest terms possible.”

FedEx holds its team members to a high standard of personal conduct, and we do not tolerate the kind of appalling and offensive behavior depicted in this video. The individual involved is no longer employed by FedEx. We stand with those who support justice and equality. — FedEx (@FedEx) June 10, 2020

In a statement on Twitter, FedEx confirmed that the delivery driver reportedly identified in the video was fired from their position. “FedEx holds its team members to a high standard of personal conduct, and we do not tolerate the kind of appalling and offensive behavior depicted in this video,” read the statement, “The individual involved is no longer employed by FedEx.”