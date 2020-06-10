EXCLUSIVE: We Obtained Oversight Committee Republicans’ Notes From Interview With Fired IG Steve Linick

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee internally circulated a document showing what they believe to be the most important parts of their interview with fired Inspector General Steve Linick, highlighting why he was fired while working for the State Department.

The Daily Caller obtained the document, which is full of notes from the committee’s interview with Linick. The transcript of the interview was released by the committee Wednesday morning. The notes show what Republicans on the committee found to be the most important information in regards to the former State Department official who was fired by President Donald Trump on the advice of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in March.

“Steve Linick has a personal vendetta against Under Secretary of State Brian Bulatao due to Mr. Bulatao questioning Mr. Linick’s handling of an investigation into Mr. Linick’s own department. Mr. Linick attributes any criticism of his management of the OIG to be bullying or an assault on the institution of inspectors general, even when legitimate issues arise,” one of the bullet points in the document reads.

READ THE NOTES OBTAINED BY THE DAILY CALLER HERE:

“Mr. Linick’s bitterness toward the Administration was most evident in his description of a promotion to be a federal judge that he requested from the White House and was denied,” another bullet point in the document reads. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: State Dept Goes To War With Fired IG, Accuses Him Of Breaking Chain Of Command To Protect Himself From Past Investigation)

The Daily Caller obtained two letters Tuesday, showing that The State Department is leveling new allegations against Linick, accusing him of violating the terms of his administrative leave and previously violating the chain of command to absolve himself and his office of leaking sensitive information. (RELATED: Trump Fires State IG Who Was Investigated For Mishandling Information)

Undersecretary of State Brian Bulatao is asking the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE) to open a new investigation into Linick’s alleged actions.