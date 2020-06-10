US

Line To Pay Respect To Fallen Police Captain David Dorn Should Renew Faith In America

Photo: Virginia Kruta/Inset: CPT David Dorn/St. Louis Police Department

CPT David Dorn/St. Louis Police Department

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
The line to pay final respects for fallen St. Louis police CPT David Dorn stretched for two city blocks.

Dorn was killed trying to protect a friend’s pawn shop as rioters descended on the city, looting stores and throwing projectiles at police officers, in the wake of the death of George Floyd. (RELATED: Here’s A Closer Look At David Dorn, Retired Police Captain Killed Defending A Store From Looting In St Louis)

WATCH:

Dozens of current and former police officers — some who served alongside Dorn for decades and others who only knew his legacy — stood in the 90-degree heat for hours in order to offer their condolences to the 38-year veteran’s family. (RELATED: ‘It’s Like A War Zone’: Missouri AG Rips Into St. Louis Circuit Attorney For Releasing Arrested Protesters Within 24 Hours)

Dorn’s nephew Keon King spoke briefly with the Daily Caller before going into the church, saying, “My uncle was a good police officer, a good man, a good man.”

King acknowledged that his uncle had left some big shoes to fill, adding, “I gotta keep it above, you know, like he did.”

Local Patriot Guard riders showed up to honor Dorn as well.

Another nephew, who declined to give his name, said that he was glad to see such a turnout.

“I never met the man,” one former police officer told the DC. “But he was a brother. We’re all police officers. We had a brother that was killed. And we’re here for him today.”

Another acknowledged that, while most were aware that there was another funeral going on that was getting more press, people should remember Dorn as a hero.

CPT David Dorn, 1942-2020