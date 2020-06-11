Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Spark Dating Rumors After Video Surfaces Of The Two Looking Cozy At Party

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have sparked dating rumors after a video surfaced of the two definitely looking cozy at a friend’s birthday party.

The 35-year-old reality star and her ex can be seen very quickly on the clip floating around on the internet at friend Jordan Clarkson’s party,  per Page Six in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

In the video, we can see Thompson with his arm wrapped around the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s waist as they stand next to each other. It also looked like they could possibly be taking a selfie together.

Check it out!

It all comes after the reality star recently hit back at critics over reports that the two were back together again because Khloe was reportedly expecting her second child with her ex, Thompson. (RELATED: Selena Gomez’ Latest Instagram Photo Is Smashing A World Record)

The two already have a daughter, 2-year-old True Thompson, and have been quarantining together due to the pandemic.

“SMH people swear they know everything about me,” Kardashian tweeted following the rumors. “Including my uterus. Sick … The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR!”

“I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story,” she added. “And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”