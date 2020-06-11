Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Spark Dating Rumors After Video Surfaces Of The Two Looking Cozy At Party

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have sparked dating rumors after a video surfaced of the two definitely looking cozy at a friend’s birthday party.

The 35-year-old reality star and her ex can be seen very quickly on the clip floating around on the internet at friend Jordan Clarkson’s party, per Page Six in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

In the video, we can see Thompson with his arm wrapped around the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s waist as they stand next to each other. It also looked like they could possibly be taking a selfie together.

Check it out!

People think Khloé & Tristan are back together because of this video pic.twitter.com/FR5FPSSsfu — Dashuniverse (@dashxuniverse) June 10, 2020

It all comes after the reality star recently hit back at critics over reports that the two were back together again because Khloe was reportedly expecting her second child with her ex, Thompson. (RELATED: Selena Gomez’ Latest Instagram Photo Is Smashing A World Record)

The two already have a daughter, 2-year-old True Thompson, and have been quarantining together due to the pandemic.

“SMH people swear they know everything about me,” Kardashian tweeted following the rumors. “Including my uterus. Sick … The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR!”

I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

“I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story,” she added. “And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”