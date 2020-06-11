Laura Ingraham Says Antifa, Black Lives Matter Will Go Through Biden ‘Like A Hot Knife Through Butter’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said Wednesday that activists and radicals like Black Lives Matter and antifa would walk all over former Vice President Biden.

Ingraham made the comment during her Fox News show “The Ingraham Angle” as she addressed the chaos in larger cities as what began as peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd gave way to violence, riots and looting. (RELATED: ‘Stop, Stop, Stop’: Laura Ingraham Forced To Referee Spat Between Matt Gaetz And Chris Hahn)

WATCH:

Ingraham referenced leaked audio of a call between Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and local aldermen and noted that similar situations had cropped up across the country.

“I still can’t get over that. They were literally crying and begging mayor Lightfoot to help save their burned-out neighborhood. Lightfoot basically told them to [bleep] off,” Ingraham said. “Same outcome in New York and LA [Los Angeles] and St. Louis by the way, well begging for mercy from tyrants like Lightfoot or Ralph Northam or de Blasio or Garcetti in LA.”

Ingraham went on to extrapolate how a Biden presidency might be similar to those cities under Democratic control.

“If Joe Biden wins in November the antifa and Black Lives Matter crowd is going to go through him like a hot knife through butter,” she said. “The main symbol of America will just basically be a bunch of nasty graffiti and charred buildings and those are going to be our monuments. Equal opportunity and equal treatment under the law will be replaced with a reign of cultural terror and retribution against the old order. Just ask the law-abiding residents of Seattle.”