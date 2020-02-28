Mike Huckabee Says Trump Could Suck Coronavirus Out Of The Sick And It Wouldn’t Be Enough For ‘People Who Hate Him’

Former Republican Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said Thursday that even if President Donald Trump personally sucked the coronavirus out of all the sick worldwide, it wouldn’t be enough to satisfy “people who hate him.”

Huckabee spoke with Fox News host Laura Ingraham about the administration’s response to the virus.

Ingraham asked Huckabee to evaluate the administration's response, saying, "How would you rate President Trump's performance so far?"

Huckabee said that so far, the president’s response had been fine. “The truth is he has done exactly what he should do,” Huckabee said. “Appointed top health professionals. Given Mike Pence the opportunity to coordinate it. There is a great teamwork on this. The fact is in a nation of over 330 million people, we have 60 people who have the Coronavirus. It is not exactly a pandemic yet. It could be one, we don’t want it to be and we’ll do everything possible. The president has done exactly right.”

Huckabee went on to say that it didn’t matter how good the president’s response was — there would always be those who would never accept anything Trump did. “Let me tell you something, he could personally suck the virus out of every one of the 60,000 people in the world and suck it out of their lungs, swim to the bottom of the ocean and spit it out and he would be accused of pollution for messing up the ocean if he did that. There is nothing this president can do that will ever satisfy the people who hate him more than they hate the coronavirus.”