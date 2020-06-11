Police Release Report From Breonna Taylor’s Death, List Injuries As ‘None’ Despite Her Reportedly Being Shot 8 Times

The incident report from the death of Breonna Taylor was released Wednesday by the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department (LMPD) and it is almost completely blank.

The official report released by LMPD names Breonna Taylor correctly, her age, and the fact that she is black. The report also names all the officers involved in the incident: Jon Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankison. (RELATED: REPORT: Louisville Police To Change Policy After Woman Was Shot By Police In Her Home, FBI Will Investigate)

The rest of the police report is meager, with blank portions and questionable information. The report does not include Taylor’s address despite that information being well-known to the public. It also lists injuries as “none” despite Taylor being shot eight times and dying on the hallway floor in a pool of blood, according to USA Today.

UPDATE: The police department acknowledged errors in the Breonna Taylor report and said they resulted from the reporting program. “Inaccuracies in the report are unacceptable to us, and we are taking immediate steps to correct the report.” https://t.co/HPlHlWdznO — Tessa Duvall (@TessaDuvall) June 11, 2020

The charges for the incident state “death investigation – LMPD involved” but checks the “No” box on forced entry. The Daily Caller previously reported that Louisville was changing police policy and the use of “no-knock” search warrants as a result of Taylor’s death.

Live – Search for new LMPD Chief https://t.co/p0QuigM0uo — Louisville MetroTV (@lou_metrotv) June 10, 2020



The mayor of Louisville, Greg Fischer, began the search for a new police chief Wednesday. Fischer said on Twitter that the incident report released by police was “unacceptable.”

“It’s issues like this that erode public confidence in the LMPD’s ability to do its job, and that’s why I’ve ordered an external top-to-bottom review of the department,” Fischer said on Twitter. “I am sorry for the additional pain to the Taylor family and our community.”

LMPD blamed the blank report on a glitch in the computer system.

“Inaccuracies in the report are unacceptable to us, and we are taking immediate steps to correct the report and to ensure the accuracy of incident reports going forward,” reads a statement from the LMPD, obtained by the Courier Journal.

The Daily Caller reached out to the LMPD for comment but received no answer and could not leave a message due to a full inbox.