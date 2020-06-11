Tony Hawk Shares X-Rays From Horrific Hand Injury

Tony Hawk recently shared some grizzly photos of his hand injury.

The legendary skateboarder tweeted Wednesday night the x-rays from when he messed up his hand, and it might be enough to make you sick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His fingers are messed up so badly that they look like they’re not even attached anymore. “They had to cut my ring off before returning my bones to their full upright and locked position,” Hawk tweeted in part.

You can see the x-rays below.

Just received my x-rays from Saturday’s debacle. They had to cut my ring off before returning my bones to their full upright and locked position. My fingers are still sore / stiff / swollen but mostly functional. And I still love my job. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/fbvWUdszJD — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) June 10, 2020

Yeah, I’m done for the day after seeing that. I don’t think I’ll be able to eat anything today after seeing that.

In case you didn’t see the injury shortly after it happened, you can take a look below. Be warned that it might be even worse than the x-rays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) on Jun 6, 2020 at 5:18pm PDT

I also love how chill Tony Hawk is about this whole thing. His hand is mangled, and he’s still super relaxed about the whole thing.

I’d be dead. I’d be asking for the doctors to just put me down if my hand was ever mangled that badly. Just put me down, doc!

Props to Hawk for making me not want to eat lunch today! That’s without a doubt one of the worst x-rays I’ve ever seen.