Boston Mayor Declares Racism A Public Health Crisis

The city of Boston has declared racism a public health crisis, amid ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh made the announcement Friday, and said that $3 million dollars will be diverted from the Boston Police Department to the Boston Public Health Commission. (RELATED: Winston Churchill Statue Covered Up After London Protests)

“I want to declare racism to be a public health crisis in the city of Boston,” Walsh said. “The health impacts of historic and systemic racism are clear in our COVID-19 case numbers, and the impacts go far beyond the current crisis.”

Walsh said the purpose of diverting funds was for city agencies to work together to come up with “strategies” to reduce the effects of racism. (RELATED: Potential BIden VP Pick Val Demings Calls Proposal To Defund The Police ‘Very Thoughtful’)

“The health commission will work with our city departments, including our police department on strategies to direct access in the impacts of racism haves on the lives and the health of Boston residents,” Walsh added.

After four Minnesota police officers were charged in connection to Floyd’s death, calls from the left-wing of the Democratic Party to defund police departments have escalated. Democratic New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday that he planned to shift some funding away from the New York Police Department (NYPD) to other government agencies, while Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has also proposed cuts to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).