Dave Chappelle’s New Special ‘8:46’ Is Painful, Powerful And Uncomfortable At Times

Dave Chappelle’s new comedy special “8:46” was released Friday morning, and it’s incredible.

The title of the special represents the amount of time police officer Derek Chauvin allegedly kneeled on the neck of George Floyd prior to the man’s horrific death, which set off massive riots and protests across America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Multiple fires raging outside the White House#GeorgeFloydProtests

pic.twitter.com/t1w0Rxg7Yi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2020

Folks, the entire special is linked below, and I’m not going to dig into it line by line. Here’s what I will say. We all know Dave Chappelle is a powerful and influential person. Yes, he’s a comedian, but he’s much more than just that.

A very tough night for downtown Atlanta. This is the College Football Hall of Fame. #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/K7vt95n8lV — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) May 30, 2020

He took shots at everyone during this special. He ripped the cops, Don Lemon, Candice Owens, celebrities who want attention during these tough times and many more individuals. It was powerful, painful to hear at times and it was very uncomfortable at other times. Overall, it’s something everyone should see.

So, do yourself a favor and click play on the video below. You might not like what you hear, but it’s still worth listening to.

Again, I’m not going to get into every line Chappelle said. It’s up for you to decide what you agree with and what you don’t.

What I will say is the guts Chappelle has to release a special like that during a time like this America is simply unreal. He might not be the hero we deserve, but he’s damn sure the one we need.

Let us know what you thought in the comments!