“Chop” Your Way To Rockin’ Bod With This At-Home Workout Tool

Whether you like it or not, summer is here. And since most of us have been stuck at home for the last few months, snacking and lounging to our hearts’ content, our fitness goals may have fallen by the wayside. But just because you can’t get to the gym these days doesn’t mean you can’t reach your fitness goals. In fact, you can build muscle and tighten things up right from home, and in ways you never thought possible.

If you’re looking for a new, innovative way to work out, The Chopper is definitely something you’ll want to get in on. This incredible tool, small enough for you to carry in your hand, has the power to give you a full-body workout from just about anywhere. Shaped like an ax, this 4-pound tool utilizes chopping motions to activate muscles throughout your entire body, giving you the same kind of workout you’d get from heavy-duty workout machines at the gym.

The secret to The Chopper‘s effectiveness is in its versatility. Based on how you grip it, weight is distributed in different ways, activating different muscle groups like your core, glutes, arms and so much more. To get maximum results, simply follow along with the exercises presented in the accompanying app, giving you comprehensive, 20-minute workouts and a dashboard that keeps track of your progress.

The Chopper is a hand-held tool with an accompanying wrist strap that requires zero set-up, making it ideal for working out at home, at the office, and on-the-go. It’s no wonder more and more people are turning to this innovative workout tool to get in shape in time for summer. Even star athletes are getting in on The Chopper madness, including three-time NBA champion Udonis Haslem, Steelers’ Bud Dupree, Cavaliers’ Matt Mooney, and many more.

Ready to get in shape? Pick up your ax and start chopping! For a limited time, The Chopper is discounted to just $119.99.

