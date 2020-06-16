Domino’s Hits Back At Rick Wilson After Compliments To Kayleigh McEnany Resurface: ‘Guess That’s 2020 For Ya’

Domino’s responded Tuesday to Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson via Twitter after an old tweet resurfaced of the pizza chain thanking President Donald Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

The company was ridiculed Tuesday because it thanked McEnany back in 2012 for saying the restaurant has the best pizza in New York City. Rick Wilson, a frequent critic of the Trump administration, responded to Domino's saying, "You just killed your brand."

@kayleighmcenany That’s one heck of a compliment! Thanks for the love! #WEAPPRECIATEIT! — Domino’s Pizza (@dominos) November 9, 2012



Domino's responded to the online outrage in a reply to Wilson's tweet.

“Welp. It’s unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political,” the Domino’s Twitter account wrote in response to Wilson. “Guess that’s 2020 for ya.”

Welp. It’s unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that’s 2020 for ya. — Domino’s Pizza (@dominos) June 16, 2020

In recent days, Domino’s has joined dozens of other companies in expressing their support for the “Black Lives Matter” movement and the nationwide protests being held in response to the death of George Floyd.

“Time for reflection has shifted into purposeful change,” the company said in a tweet last week. “We know we aren’t perfect, but we’re committed to having difficult conversations, listening, learning, and backing our words with actions.”