PASTOR DARRELL SCOTT: President Trump Is Leading Through Action On Police Reform

President Donald Trump continues to lead through action, while Democrat nominee for President Joe Biden continues to sow division and fear without offering actual solutions.

The executive order President Trump signed Tuesday enacts new standards on law enforcement to ensure best practices are used in the field. Rather than rely entirely on force, law enforcement agencies are encouraged to develop and implement new practices to ensure the safety of all involved.

The administration is also ensuring that proper resources are allocated to mental health professionals to act as co-responders in order to assist officers as they respond to emergencies. Under President Trump’s executive order, law enforcement will receive the assistance they need to handle all situations they may face without losing any of their much-needed funding.

President Trump has worked across the aisle to enact police reform that benefits everyone, meeting with black leaders, law enforcement officials and those who have lost loved ones in these totally avoidable tragedies. No American should fear an encounter with our law enforcement – those who serve as the defenders of peace.

The president has worked to unify Americans of every creed, color and background. His willingness to enact bipartisan police reform and work across the aisle is almost unheard of in modern politics. Just ask Joe Biden.

Americans have faced incredible hardships in the past few months. The coronavirus pandemic shut down the economy for several months while George Floyd’s tragic death led to riots across the nation. Joe Biden had the perfect opportunity to assist President Trump in healing America’s ills. But rather than work with the president to form a unified front against the issues plaguing America, Joe Biden politicized the nation’s problems in an attempt to take cheap jabs at the president.

This should come as no surprise. Joe Biden has spent his 40 years in Washington sowing hatred and racial division across the nation. It was Biden who wrote the disastrous 1994 crime bill that is responsible for putting hundreds of thousands of young black men in prison. It was Biden who allied himself with segregationists in Congress throughout his career to achieve his political goals. And it was Biden who has spent his entire career disparaging America’s minority communities.

President Trump is the only person trying to heal America’s divisions. Joe Biden is just trying to make them worse. As we have seen in recent weeks, many Democrats are now calling for us to defund and dismantle the police. And instead of condemning these calls, Joe Biden is agreeing with them that we should shift law enforcement funding to other areas. This would only harm black communities and leave many of them defenseless.

President Trump’s executive order ensures that law enforcement is properly funded while also pushing forward cultural change within their agencies, in addition to funding mental health experts who can help down on the ground. Joe Biden spent his entire career as a politician leading by fear. President Trump is leading with compassion.

Pastor Darrell Scott is Co-Chair of the Black Voices for Trump advisory board and served as a member of President Trump’s executive transition team after the 2016 election