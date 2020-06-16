Splash Mountain At Disneyland Has Now Become An Issue

Splash Mountain at Disneyland in Florida is apparently a problem in modern day America.

Early Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter published the headline, “Disney Mum on Splash Mountain Outcry” for readers to enjoy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, I had to click. Splash Mountain is one of the most Disney famous rides, and it was a personal favorite of mine as a little kid.

THR wrote the following in part:

Disney has found itself in the middle of the debate due to Splash Mountain, the ride featured at a number of its theme parks, including Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The ride is intertwined with the 1946 film Song of the South, a movie so overtly out-of-touch and racist, Disney chairman and former CEO Bob Iger made it a point to note the film would never be available for purchase or made to stream on Disney+. … As for Splash Mountain, a number of petitions are floating around online, at least one with some 21,000 signatures, calling for the ride that debuted at Disneyland in 1989 to be rebranded for The Princess and the Frog.

We did it, guys! We ended racism! We’ve now come for roller coasters that get you wet. The war is over, and we can declare complete victory.

After all, if we don’t come for the roller coasters, then racism will never be stopped in America and around the world. Disney’s silence is truly deafening.

Can you sense my sarcasm? I’m pouring it on pretty thick.

I understand there’s sensitivity right now in America, and I understand that we have some very serious issues that need to be addressed all over the place.

Anyone who thinks differently probably didn’t turn on a TV in the past three weeks to watch nonstop riots and chaos.

Having said that, the idea of coming for a roller coaster ride designed to make little kids laugh and get them wet is some next level wokeness.

It’s a theme park ride called Splash Mountain. In what fantasyland is this a priority? And the fact THR read that headline like Disney is obligated to respond is just as stupid.

Be better, folks. Focus your energy where it belongs, which is just about anywhere else other than a theme park ride.