Supreme Court Joins The Mob In Making Up Laws

On today’s podcast we get into the Supreme Court decision expanding the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to add employment protections for sexual orientation and gender identity. What’s the point of legislating if the courts can simply create new or expand existing laws? We get into it.

Contact tracers working for New York City will not ask anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 whether or not they attended a protest in the last three weeks, thereby negating the purpose of their jobs.

Ripping down statues leftists don’t like has reached a fever pitch around the world, and France is drawing a line in the sand. What does it say about American cities when France is standing up while they’re sitting down? And CHAZ has renamed itself CHOP, but their problems persist. We get into all of it and more. (RELATED: ‘Standards Don’t Apply To Certain People’: Seattle Resident Sounds Off On Left-Wing Radicalization Since Trump Took Office)

