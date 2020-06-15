‘Things Changed In The Blink Of An Eye’: Shelby Talcott Reports From Seattle’s CHOP

The Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott told Sean Hannity just how quickly things were changing on the ground in Seattle’s ongoing protest.

Talcott has been embedded for several days at the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), which has been renamed the Capitol Hill Ongoing Protest (CHOP), and she said Monday that “things changed in the blink of an eye.” (RELATED: ‘They Took Our Rights Away’: Citizen Living In Seattle’s Autonomous Zone Speaks Out)

WATCH:

Talcott said that while things appeared to be peaceful and even productive during the day, that could change very quickly as night fell.

“There is definitely a lot of peace during —particularly during the day. We’ve seen productive conversations. There’s a conversation cafe but that’s definitely not the whole story,” Talcott explained. “We see as the evening gets on in particular there’s a lot of tensions. Just last night things changed in the blink of an eye. At first there was a group just dancing and hanging out and one guy got on the microphone and claimed that a local business owner was actually holding somebody hostage at gunpoint and this mob came for the local business, broke down the fence, interrogated the business owners for about a half hour.”

“Where is the mayor, Shelby? Where’s the governor?” Hannity asked.

Talcott said that she had seen Democratic Mayor Jenny Durkan visiting CHOP during the day and speaking with residents, but that she didn’t appear to have done anything to change the situation.

“It doesn’t seem like this is something that’s going to let up anytime soon,” she said.