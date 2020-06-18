Amy Klobuchar Bows Out Of VEEPstakes, Says It’s Time To ‘Put A Woman Of Color On That Ticket’

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she was withdrawing from consideration to be the party’s 2020 vice presidential nominee.

Klobuchar has long been considered a contender for the number-two spot in former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign, but she told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that she believed it was the perfect time to put a woman of color on the ticket. (RELATED: Amy Klobuchar Verbal Slip Raises Questions About The Reason She Rallied Behind Biden)

WATCH:

BREAKING: Sen. Klobuchar announces she is withdrawing from consideration to be Joe Biden’s vice presidential choice: “I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket.” pic.twitter.com/xk4zZIP7Yd — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 19, 2020

Klobuchar began by saying that she had chosen not to comment much on the selection process — Biden, as the party’s presumptive nominee, has said repeatedly that he would choose a woman to serve as vice president.

“But let me tell you this,” Klobuchar continued. “After what I’ve seen in my state, what I’ve seen across the country, this is a historic moment. And America must seize on this moment.”

“And I truly believe, as I actually told the vice president last night when I called him, that I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket,” Klobuchar added. “And there are so many incredibly qualified women, but if you want to heal this nation now — my party, yes, but this nation — that’s sure a hell of a way to do it.”

“The View” host Sunny Hostin and failed Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams have also suggested that Biden would need to choose a woman of color