Stacey Abrams Has ‘Concerns’ About Biden Possibly ‘Not Picking A Woman Of Color’

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams says she is concerned that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden may not pick “a woman of color” to be his running mate.

The former Georgia state senator, who lost a close race with Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in 2018, has expressed interest in becoming Biden’s pick. While the former vice president hasn’t explicitly stated what ethnicity or color his pick would be, he has promised to pick a woman.

During Abrams’ Wednesday appearance on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin said the prospect of a non-“woman of color” is “concerning to me.”

“How important is it do you think for Biden to make that commitment, and do you think that not choosing a woman of color, a black woman actually, is a slap in the face to the black female voters who are credited with really reviving his candidacy,” Hostin, who said last week that she thinks Biden’s pick should specifically be a black woman, asked Abrams.

“I think Vice President Biden is going to make a smart choice, and I appreciate the fact that he has lifted up women as being a necessary partner in this,” Abrams responded. “I would share your concern about not picking a woman of color because women of color, particularly black women, are the strongest part of the Democratic party, the most loyal.”

“That loyalty isn’t simply how we vote, it’s how we work, and if we want to signal that that work will continue, that we’re going to reach not just to certain segments of our community, but to the entire country, then we need a ticket that reflects the diversity of America,” she continued.” (RELATED: BENKOF: Stacey Abrams Would Be A Horrible Choice For VP)

Pitching her candidacy again on the show, Abrams said she “would be very effective at helping us restore the dignity and the soul of not only America, but helping those that have been left behind for so long, finally see themselves as part of the solution.”