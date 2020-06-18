Bruce Springsteen Slams President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Response

Musician Bruce Springsteen criticized President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response and told him to “put on a f*cking mask.”

Springsteen made the comments during his SiriusXM show “From My Home to Yours” that he later shared Thursday on Twitter.

Bruce is hosting a new episode of “From My Home To Yours” on E Street Radio & The @SiriusXM app. Listen to “Volume 6: Down to the River to Pray” now: https://t.co/28cleK4NYY pic.twitter.com/trGCRdq9iv — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) June 17, 2020

“With 100,000 plus Americans dying over the last few months and the empty, shamed response from our leaders, I’ve been simply pissed off,” Springsteen said in the video. “Those lives deserve better than just being inconvenient statistics for our president’s reelection efforts. It’s a national disgrace.” (RELATED: FACT CHECK: Did Bruce Springsteen Say That ‘Decent Americans’ Outnumber Trump Supporters?)

“Instead of celebrating the joys of summer today, we will be contemplating our current circumstances with the coronavirus and the cost it has drawn from our nation,” he added. “We will be calculating what we’ve lost, sending prayers for the deceased and the families they have left behind.”

Springsteen encouraged Trump to “show some consideration” for the country.

“So, if you are ready for a rock & roll requiem, stay tuned,” Springsteen said. “I’m going to start out by sending one to the man sitting behind the resolute desk. With all respect, sir, show some consideration and care for your countrymen and your country. Put on a f*cking mask.”