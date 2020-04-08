Dennis Quaid Praises Trump For Coronavirus Response

Actor Dennis Quaid praised President Donald Trump for taking early action in response to the coronavirus and encouraged people to get behind the government.

Quaid, who has labeled himself an Independent, told the Daily Beast he’s worried about our health care system, but he said Trump has done a good job in an interview published Wednesday.

“I think Trump, no matter what anybody thinks of him, is doing a good job at trying to get these states—and all of the American people—what they need, and also trying to hold our economy together…” said Dennis Quaidhttps://t.co/yioZr5j9AY — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 8, 2020

“Well, to tell you the truth, I think the president is handling it in a good way. We see him on television every day, he’s involved, and the travel ban early on was a great idea — which he did in spite of protest about that,” Quaid said. “But I don’t want to get into the protest.”

Quaid said he hoped the country would be more unified following the coronavirus. (RELATED: Dennis Quaid Postpones Wedding To Laura Savoie Due To Coronavirus)

“I’m an independent — I’ve voted both ways throughout my life, swinging like a pendulum toward what the country needed at the time — and I think this might be an opportunity for the country to come together again,” he added. “World War II did that for that generation, and this might be our defining moment of a generation. It’s going to be a different world, for sure, when all this is over, and hopefully we can all be a bit more unified.”

The “Parent Trap” star said this isn’t a time to be political and we should get behind the government.

“You know, the world has never experienced this, and I don’t think it’s a time to be political,” Quaid said. “I think it’s just time to get behind our government and have everybody do what they can. If you want to point blame after, that’s another story, but right now I think we all just really need to come together on this.”

“I do appreciate that Trump is giving the briefings and on television every day giving out the information, and I think they have great people handling it,” Quaid added. “Just one more thing out side of that: Despite presidents, Congress, and political parties, this is the United States of America, and we’re a very adaptable people in situations like this, and I think we’re all going to get through it. My heart goes out to everyone.”