Jimmy Kimmel Announces He’s Taking A Summer Hiatus From Late Night Comedy Show

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel announced he’s taking a summer hiatus from “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Kimmel revealed he is taking a break during Thursday night’s virtual episode.

“Tonight is my last new show for the summer. I’m taking the summer off to spend even more time with my family,” Kimmel told fans. “I’ve been doing this job for almost 18 years. I’ve done 3,130 shows and there’s nothing wrong, my family is healthy, I’m healthy. I just need a couple of months off.” (RELATED: ‘The Outpouring Of Venom Was Disgusting’: Jimmy Kimmel Says He Received Death Threats After Showing Deceptively-Edited Clip Of Pence)

The departure will last until September, after Kimmel hosts the Emmys. He will be replaced by a number of various guests. ABC has claimed “a cavalcade of very kind and capable people will be filling in.”

Kimmel hasn’t spent time away from the show much except for once in 2017. He stepped away from the show after his son was born with a congenital heart defect, Page Six reported. His son had to go through multiple open heart surgeries at the time.

The show was taken over by celebrities such as David Grohl, Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Pratt, Neil Patrick Harris, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Lawrence and Melissa McCarthy.