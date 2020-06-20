Seattle Police Say They Were Met With Resistance After Responding To Shooting That Left One Dead In ‘CHAZ’

At least two people were shot leading to one fatality inside Seattle’s “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” early Saturday morning, according to numerous reports.

The shooting was confirmed by police to Newsweek Saturday, the publication reported. No further details were given by police, although a press release was issued Saturday morning confirming that the incident is a homicide investigation.

“Homicide detectives are investigating following a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning at 10th Avenue and East Pine Street,” the Seattle Police Department’s Public Affairs office wrote. “One man was declared deceased at the hospital and another male is being treated for life-threatening injuries.”

Officers responded to reports of gunfire early Saturday morning within CHAZ, which is a no-cop zone. Police “attempted to locate a shooting victim but were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victims,” the department wrote.

Seattle Fire also reportedly arrived to help with treatment, but the victims had already been taken out of the area, according to the Capitol Hill Seattle Blog. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS: False Reports Inside CHAZ Cause Angry Mob To Descend On Small Business)

“Officers were later informed that the victims, both males, had been transported to Harborview Medical Center by CHOP medics,” according to the announcement.

The victims were reportedly transported to a medical center by volunteers, according to the Capitol Hill Seattle Blog. A spokeswoman confirmed to the Seattle Times that Harborview Medical Center had treated two unnamed gunshot victims.

The suspect or suspects are still at large and there is no description available yet, according to police.

“Homicide detectives responded and are conducting a thorough investigation, despite the challenges presented by the circumstances,” police added.