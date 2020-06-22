‘You Can’t Have Grant!’: Lisa Kennedy Lashes Out At ‘Pissypants’ Protesters Who Toppled His Statue

Fox Business host Lisa Kennedy lashed out Monday at the “pissypants” protesters who tore down a statue of Union General and President Ulysses S. Grant.

Kennedy joined the hosts of “Outnumbered” on Fox News to discuss the removal of a number of statues, either by private institutions or protesters, and she made it clear that she did not approve of Grant’s statue coming down. (RELATED: ‘That’s Dog Crap!’ Fox’s Kennedy Says Dems Picking Women For VP Is Insulting)

WATCH:

Dagen McDowell began the segment by listing several of the statues that were going to be removed, either by the owners or protesters, due to their association with racism or slave ownership. She cited the decision of New York City’s Museum of Natural History to remove the statue of President Theodore Roosevelt and Monmouth University’s promise to take down the statue of President Woodrow Wilson.

“And protesters in San Francisco toppling statues of former president Ulysses S. Grant, who led the Union Army in the Civil War, and Francis Scott Key, who composed ‘The Star-Spangled Banner,'” McDowell said. “Both owned slaves, though Grant freed his one slave before the Civil War. Kennedy, what do you make of this?”

“You can’t have Grant. You may not have Ulysses S. Grant,” Kennedy said.

“These people are incredibly shortsighted and they don’t have an understanding of history,” Kennedy continued. “Not only what he did as the Union general — against all odds — and Lincoln wanted him to lead the army because he said ‘he fights.’ I don’t necessarily agree with all facets of the Civil War, but General Grant was a hero.”

Kennedy then went on to outline some of what Grant had to overcome even once he became president, saying, “He had to fight so hard against some of Andrew Johnson’s overtly racist policies, where Johnson was trying to return the South to prewar status by enabling some of these plantation owners to continue to subjugate free people who are then enslaved under various systems, and Grant had to fight against that in his two terms. He worked and was friends with Frederick Douglass. You may not have him.”

Kennedy had tweeted a similar response over the weekend when protesters in San Francisco first toppled Grant’s statue. “You do not get to topple him, you mindless pissypants!” she said.