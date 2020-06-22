Absurd Viral Video Shows A Baby Being Thrown Into A Pool

An absurd viral video of a baby being tossed into a pool is making the rounds.

Twitter user @JackKennedy tweeted a video of a baby with a woman in a large pool. She just picks the kid up and tosses the kid into the water like he's a log.

Watch the laugh-out-loud funny video, which has been viewed more than 12 million times, below.

Excuse me but what the fuck? pic.twitter.com/3qqlDr0mZa — kenjac (@JackKennedy) June 21, 2020

I honestly don't even know what's going on in the video above. I come from a family of champion swimmers. I know what swimming is all about.

Was she trying to teach the kid how to swim? What was the goal when she tossed the kid into the pool? Why did we just toss the kid into the water?

I mean, to the kid's credit, he managed to get back to the surface and you could hear cheering in the background.

If there was ever a “sink or swim” moment for a baby, I think we all just witnessed it. It’s like when your dad takes you out on the boat and says you’ll either learn to swim today or you’ll drown.

Sometimes you just have to plunge head-first into the chaos!

Now, would I recommend doing that with a baby? No, but the kid managed to get the surface. All the way around, it was a pretty damn funny viral video.