Bizarre Pool Argument Goes Viral On Twitter

A video of a bizarre pool argument is blowing up on Twitter.

Barstool Sports tweeted a video Sunday afternoon of a man getting into an argument with a couple women about being at the pool and the "rules."

Trust me, there are no heroes in this video. Everyone seems to absolutely suck. You can watch the laughable exchange below.

Nobody takes pool rules more seriously than this guy @kfcradio (via ig:Ella.070) pic.twitter.com/JMhwE8l6I7 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 7, 2020

Imagine being the guy in that video. Imagine what must be going through your mind to see yourself being filmed and still think it's a smart idea to escalate.

Dude, it's a pool! It's not Fort Knox. I'm pretty sure you can take a chill pill and relax a bit. Our national security isn't at risk.

Also, there's nothing like a great debate about the rules! Both sides thought the rulebook backed them up in this situation, and they were both absolutely unbearable about it.

Like I said above, there’s no heroes in this video. There’s just differing degrees of badness. You know things are going off the rails when we start going to the mat over who knows more about the rules.

Next time, everyone should relax. The warm weather is here, and we’re all just trying to relax. Stop killing the vibe and going viral with insane arguments.